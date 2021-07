Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,761 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.