Khalid Performing 'New Normal' At Virgin Galactic Spaceflight Launch

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhalid will perform his new single "New Normal" during Virgin Galactic's "Unity 22" Spaceflight launch on Sunday (July 11). The track -- which officially drops on July 21 on Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records --will soundtrack the rocket's take-off and after the Spaceflight returns to Earth the singer will play a short celebratory set that will include the first-ever live performance of "New Normal."

