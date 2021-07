The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced on Wednesday that advanced tickets to the venue will go on sale August 5 at 9 a.m. PT. The long-awaited and oft-delayed $388 million Wilshire Boulevard museum is finally looking like its official opening date will come to fruition on Sept. 30. Prior, the Academy will be literally rolling out the red carpet for VIP guests with a series of preliminary events along with a gala on Sept. 25.