Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is happy working with coach Carlo Ancelotti. Nacho has just extended his contract to 2023. He said of his new coach: “He's a fantastic coach. He's managed great clubs. In fact we won the Champions League for the first time with this group of players. We've got some massive challenges ahead of us. We want to win trophies, which is what is required at this club. And we have the responsibility to do so. The players are delighted that Ancelotti is back.