Brooke Eden was told she could keep her country music career or her girlfriend (now her fiancée). She called that bluff with a song. "Got No Choice," the final of three new songs Eden released in early 2021, is an anthem for love — any and all kinds of love. It's especially poignant, however, knowing what the singer went through in regards to her own relationship, with a woman named Hilary Hoover who also works in the country music industry.