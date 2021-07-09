What’s in store at The Speedway, Brighton’s new open-air market

Notch Brewing, one of the market's tenants, opens Friday. The collection of low-slung buildings at 525 Western Ave. in Brighton has held various roles in its 120-plus-year history. In the late 19th century, the Metropolitan Park Commission, which has since become the Department of Conservation and Recreation, built the structures as a home base for the Charles River Reservation, complete with administrative offices, horse stables, and a cow barn. It later became a police station and a dormitory.