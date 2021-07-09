Cancel
1000 Islands eagles successfully fledge four eaglets

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Let the eagles soar!. Staff at 1000 Islands Environmental Center say their eagles have fledged four eaglets. They’re not out of the woods yet. “There is still a long road ahead for these young eagles to survive. Their flight and landing skills are likely still pretty rough and they will hang around the nest area as they work on increasing these skills,” reads a post on the 1000 Islands Facebook page.

