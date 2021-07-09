Cancel
The Black Crowes Play 'She Talks to Angels' in New 'Brothers of a Feather' Concert Film

By Joseph Hudak
New Haven Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrothers Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson were gearing up for the Black Crowes’ 2020 reunion tour and the celebration of the band’s 1990 debut Shake Your Money Maker when the pandemic hit. While the full-band tour was delayed until this summer — it kicks off July 20th in Nashville — the Robinsons did sneak in an acoustic duo club tour. On Friday, the siblings announced a new concert film that captures one of the shows on the stripped-down run.

www.nhregister.com

