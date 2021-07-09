The greatest holiday destinations in Spain, from coasts to islands

There are not many places on this Earth where a couple can feel on its very edge, totally isolated yet completely safe, and looking out to an expanse of water marbled in every dreamy shade of blue, with matching skies above and monumental mountains in the distance. Where, standing on the velvetiest of beaches, they can appreciate every balletic leap of tiny silver fish over the sea’s surface, each call of a bird overhead, and the rippling of gentle waves. If you can make it to the island of Nosy Ankao, off Madagascar’s northeast coast, this is your reality. There, the bucket-list resort to end all bucket-list resorts, Time + Tide Miavana, gives newlyweds the most intimate of opportunities, in one of the most spectacularly beautiful parts of the globe.