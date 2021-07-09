Cancel
Israel cracks down on Hamas's Bitcoin and Dogecoin wallets

By James Rothwell
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael announced on Friday that it was cracking down on a "web of electronic wallets" used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip to raise cryptocurrency funds such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin. The Israeli defence ministry said that the Islamist group has been appealing for funds to rebuild "terrorist infrastructure" and...

