Environment

Live radar: Tracking rain this soggy Friday

KVUE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical rain has arrived in Central Texas. Here's a look at the radar. There is no sound on this feed.

www.kvue.com

Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Less rain and seasonable temperatures expected this week

ITHACA, N.Y. — At last check, hardly halfway through the month, the Ithaca-Tompkins Airport had recorded 5.73″ of rain so far this July. If no further rain were received for the remainder of the month, it would be the 13th wettest July in the 128 years of valid precipitation observations in and around Ithaca. Yes, we’re all tired of the rain.
Belton, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Lingering rain in the forecast for the work week, hot temperatures remain

Despite the persisting hot weather, lingering shower chances will be in the forecast for the rest of the work week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Madison Gordon said Sunday a front approaching from the north will increase chances for rain by Monday afternoon. This threat will remain for the rest of the week.
Environmentlocalsyr.com

Soggy Saturday rain totals

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- Most of Central New York received a soaking rain on Saturday July 18, some dealt with flooding rains. Below is a list from the National Weather Service Office in Binghamton and Buffalo on the rain reports across New York State.
Albany, GAWALB 10

Rain likely through the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms become scattered through the evening. A few strong storms are possible with heavy rain, lots of lightning and gusty winds. Heavy rain in short-order could lead to flash flooding. Into the new work week, rain chances rise for daily soakers through midweek....
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Sunshine for now, rain looms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunshine returns along with summer temps. Highs are back in the low 80s. Clear skies with low humidity and a gibbous moon (62% illumination) will summarize tonight’s forecast. Next chance of rain not coming until late Tuesday into early Wednesday along a weak cold front. Here’s the...
EnvironmentWTRF

Mainly clear skies with a break in precip for the Ohio Valley

MONDAY: Some much needed relief from the rain is expected as we begin another work-week. Broad high pressure will start to set in for the first few days this week and keep rain showers at bay until a few scattered showers roll through by Wednesday. For this morning, we are starting to see some fog developing as skies are clear and wind is calm. Take it easy, especially as you travel along the river. Sky coverage today will be mostly sunny with a few clouds popping up later in the day. High temperatures will max out in the mid 80s, which is on par for average for this time of year. We will also have dew point in the slightly muggy category. It will not be oppressively muggy, but certainly noticeable to say the least. The UV index will be very high this afternoon, so keep that in mind if you plan to be outside at all. Winds will not be too noticeable, but blow from the northwest around 5 mph. Tonight, clouds will stay out of the area and some fog could settle in. Overnight low temps into tomorrow morning will be in the mid to low 60s.
EnvironmentWZVN-TV

Forecast: Sunny start, scattered P.M. storms Monday

Classic summer weather will continue across SWFL as we start the new work week today. We’ll kick off our Monday with a quiet, sunny start. Sunrise temperatures will hover in the middle and upper 70s, climbing to the mid to low 90s by the afternoon. It will feel even hotter as high humidity will push heat index values well into the triple digits.
EnvironmentPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

NJ weather: Much calmer and seasonably warm this week

Compared to the tropical humidity and constant thunderstorm threat last week, this new week looks incredibly tame. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around - primarily on Monday and Wednesday. And while high temperatures may flirt with 90 degrees for a few days, humidity levels will not be extreme.

