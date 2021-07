Terry Butcher is remembering the day he was told he was captaining England’s football team during the 1990 World Cup because the incumbent Bryan Robson was injured and couldn’t start the match. “It was an honour, of course, but it was also a case of being told: ‘Good luck, you’ll get an armband and a plaque to give to the other team, and then you introduce the players to the guest of honour.’ And with that, off I went.”