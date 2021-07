MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess reported at least two people died Wednesday after a private airplane they were on crashed in rural Muscatine County. Over a dozen emergency vehicles lined the gravel road on 178th Street, off Highway 38 and about 4 miles north of Muscatine, as search parties combed through the head-high corn looking for any other passengers and wreckage. The plane, which the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is reporting was a Piper PA-28-180, was not visible from the road and was obscured by the corn.