Why Palestinians are uniting around watermelon emoji

On May 21, the airstrikes ended, the rockets stopped and the street fighting between Jewish and Arab Israelis abated as Israel and the militant Islamist group Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, ending the fourth war between them since 2008. The war and the actions that culminated in it have been discussed extensively. Both sides have, as always, laid the blame for the latest hostilities at the feet of the other. Sadly, this war and the lead up to it are just the latest entries in a long ledger written in blood and tears. “Israel.” “Palestine.” One land, two names....