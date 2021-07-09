Sea otters defy our understanding of metabolism
Keeping warm is no easy feat for sea otters. The animals spend most of their time in water, which sucks heat away from the body about 23 times faster than air. Their North Pacific habitat is impressively chilly, with water temperatures ranging from zero to 15 degrees Celsius (32 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit). Sea otters are also the smallest marine mammals, which means they have a larger surface area relative to their body size through which to lose heat, and they lack the insulating blubber found in their more massive relatives.www.popsci.com
