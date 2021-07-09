Equity for Chumps: BrewDog’s Crowdfunding Model a Dubious Deal for American Investors

It seems, at least for today, equities traders are focusing upon rising inflation, while gold traders are largely ignoring the recent data. This is the polar opposite of what we have seen throughout the week, with equity investors largely ignoring the historically high CPI data (Consumer Price Index) that was released earlier this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report indicated that consumer prices in the United States had the greatest increase since 2008. It also came in well above forecasts from economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. The forecast had expectations that inflation for last month would raise approximately .5%, the actual numbers came in almost double the estimate at .9%. This takes the annual inflation rate vis-à-vis the CPI .5.4%.