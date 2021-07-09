Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Iowa University Employee Arrested After Using School Credit Cards

By Danielle
Posted by 
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having a company credit card can be great. You don't have to pay out of pocket for work expenses and get reimbursed later. But for some, it can apparently be tempting to use it for personal expenses as well. An Iowa State University employee fell into the temptation and was...

krna.com

Comments / 0

94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Iowa State University#Kcrg#Xoom#Wells Fargo Bank#Western Union Bank#Target#Serve Credit Union#Sam S Club#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Education
News Break
Walmart
Related
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Iowa State employee accused of using school money for personal purposes

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State University employee was arrested after authorities said she was accused of, and admitted to, making unauthorized transactions using the school’s credit cards. Officials said 25-year-old Miranda Richmann attempted transactions using a school procurement card with Xoom, PayPal, Wells Fargo Bank, Western Union Bank,...
Lafayette, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette Woman Accused of Illegally Using Victim’s Credit Card

The day after Independence Day, 33-year-old Madelyn Paige Matt of Lafayette learned that she may be losing her freedom for awhile. On June 20, a resident in St. Martin Parish reported several unauthorized credit card charges to the Sheriff's Office. As investigators looked into the allegations, deputies say they found multiple unauthorized transactions had been made over the span of several days.
Credits & Loanssouthfloridareporter.com

What Is A Virtual Credit Card?

Virtual credit cards let you shop for purchases without revealing your actual credit card account number. They can be either temporary or permanent, and it’s not surprising that they are intended mostly for online purchases. But should you worry about getting a virtual credit card to use when you shop...
nbc16.com

Police: Man charged with 14 counts of credit card fraud after finding card in wallet

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department arrested a man after investigating use of a stolen credit card. According to the RPD, the victim called in fraudulent use of his credit cards around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after 44-year-old Daniel Leonard Sherman went to 10 different stores around town and made two purchases online using stolen credit cards which he found in a wallet.
Longview, WALongview Daily News

Thieves target purses in shopping carts at Longview retail stores, use stolen credit cards to buy untraceable gift cards

Thieves are snatching wallets out of purses in local shopping carts and using the stolen debit and credit cards to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards. Longview Det. Trevor Eades said he has seen at least 10 reports of wallet thefts at local big-box retailers linked to fraudulent debit and credit card charges since January. The cases are increasing in recent months.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman with Down syndrome is awarded $125MILLION in lawsuit against Walmart after it 'altered her work schedule' and fired her for chronic absenteeism which she says was because she 'had to eat dinner at the same time every night'

A former longtime Walmart employee with Down syndrome was awarded a $125million in a discrimination case after the retail giant changed her work schedule and eventually fired her for chronic absenteeism. Marlo Spaeth, who was with the Manitowoc, Wisconsin store for 16 years before she was fired in 2015, needs...
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Best credit cards for Uber

You can save money and earn rewards on your next Uber ride by charging the right card. These are your best options. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Wells Fargo closing personal lines of credit, impact credit of some customers

ATLANTA - Wells Fargo management announced it will close all personal lines of credit. The lender admits this will impact the credit rating of some customers. A line of credit is an approved borrowing amount that you can draw from whenever you need it — paying what you borrow back monthly — up to the agreed-upon line of credit. These loans are often used for financial emergencies.
Credits & Loansdatabricks.com

Using Your Data to Stop Credit Card Fraud: Capital One and Other Best Practices

Fraud is a costly and growing problem – research estimates that $1 of fraud costs companies 3.36x in chargeback, replacement and operational cost. Adding to the pain, according to experts, there are not enough regulations to protect small businesses from chargebacks and losses from fraud. Despite significant advancements in credit card fraud, risk management techniques have adapted, and fraudsters are still able to find loopholes and exploit the system. For credit card companies, the threat of fraudulent card usage is a constant, which results in the need for accurate credit card fraud detection systems. All organizations are at risk of fraud and fraudulent activities, but that risk is especially burdensome to those in financial services. “Threats can originate from internal or external sources, but the effects can be devastating – including loss of consumer confidence, incarceration for those involved, and even the downfall of corporations,” says Badrish Davay, a Data Engineering and Machine Learning leader at Capital One. CNBC reports that the US is the most credit card fraud prone country in the world.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette Woman Accused of Illegally Using Victim’s Credit Card

The day after Independence Day, 33-year-old Madelyn Paige Matt of Lafayette learned that she may be losing her freedom for awhile. On June 20, a resident in St. Martin Parish reported several unauthorized credit card charges to the Sheriff's Office. As investigators looked into the allegations, deputies say they found multiple unauthorized transactions had been made over the span of several days.
Credits & LoansInvestopedia

What is a Student Credit Card?

Twenty-six million U.S. adults—about 11%—don’t have any credit history. One way to build credit is with a student credit card, which provides an opportunity to build credit while in school. Unlike secured credit cards, no security deposit is required. You can earn cash back, airline miles and similar rewards. Get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy