We Found The Best Jewelry For Men

When the days start to lengthen and the temperature begins to climb, most men take that as a cue to tuck their pants away until the weather is more accommodating of the extra coverage. With little exception, May through September becomes a time wherein shorts and swim trunks reign supreme, effectively replacing their long-legged counterparts as the acting MO. After all, on those afternoons when it’s pushing 95-plus, the last thing you want is to be caught out in the heat rocking heavy dark denim. In addition to being downright uncomfortable, it’s also a surefire way to wind up drenched in sweat, fabric clinging to your legs with no hope of coming free.