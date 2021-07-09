Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Armed, wanted NH man leads police on chase

WCAX
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal golf champ shares passion for sport he grew up with. A central Vermont college golfer on Thursday claimed the Vermont Amateur Championship. If it’s blue and green, let it be. Predicting gypsy moth caterpillar’s cycle an inexact science. Updated: 14 hours ago. Gypsy moth caterpillars continue to cause devastation...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Reform#Armed#Nh#Gypsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
mynbc5.com

State police: Vermont man in critical condition after shooting

One person is receiving treatment in a hospital after being shot Sunday evening, according to members of Vermont State Police. In a press release, troopers reported receiving several 911 calls at approximately 7 p.m. describing a shooting incident at a home on Vermont Route 9 in the town of Marlboro. Police said 39-year old Christopher Bodisher, of West Dover, was found with gunshot wounds.
somerset106.com

Clay County Man Arrested After Leading Police On A Chase In A Stolen Truck

A Manchester Police Officer and a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of a stolen truck and trailer on Little Bull Lane. While officers were there searching the area they were dispatched to Lipps Branch where the truck was again spotted. On the way there, they met the truck on Hwy 2000 traveling at a high rate of speed. Police attempted a traffic stop activating their lights and sirens, but the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Paul Alex Day of Manchester, took off leading them on a chase. Day eventually turned onto Hwy 421 toward Manchester where he finally stopped near Little Caesars. Day struggled with the officers as he was taken into custody. He was charged with fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, DUI and wanton endangerment. Day was lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.
Posted by
Daily Voice

Missing New Hampshire Man Could Be In Western Mass, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help finding a missing New Hampshire man who may be in Western Massachusetts. According to the Hinsdale Police in New Hampshire, Michael Aldieri, age 43, has been missing since around 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 13. He is described as being about 6-foot-2 and 240...
Posted by
Q106.5

NH Teen Leads Maine Police on Chase into Rumford in Stolen Pickup

For the second time this week, a resident of New Hampshire has led Maine police officers on a pursuit, while driving a stolen pickup truck. The latest incident began Monday, just after 5:30 in the evening, when Maine State Police assisted Oxford County Sheriff's Deputies in the pursuit of a truck reported stolen out of Berlin, New Hampshire. The beige Chevy 1500 pickup was traveling eastbound through a construction zone on Route 2 in Bethel when the 17-year-old driver struck a vehicle and a jersey barrier. She continued on into Rumford, while successfully avoiding 3 different sets of spike mats.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

NH woman allegedly led Maine police on high-speed chase in stolen car

A New Hampshire woman was arrested after she allegedly led Maine State Police on a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car before colliding head-on with another car Monday morning. Shortly after 11:15 a.m., a state trooper saw a red Chevy Silverado, stolen out of New Hampshire, speeding northbound on...
Gilford, NHNECN

NH Man Arrested After Boat Chase on Lake Winnipesaukee

A New Hampshire man accused of assault has been arrested after leading authorities on a boat chase across Lake Winnipesaukee. The New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance on a boat in the Smith Cove area of the lake on Thursday. As they arrived, the suspect, identified as Peter Morrissette, 59, of Gilford, refused to cooperate and fled the scene, according to police.
Everett, MARegister Citizen

Police shoot, injure man allegedly armed with sword

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A standoff just outside Boston ended early Monday when police shot a man who was advancing on officers with what was described as a sword, authorities said. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to an emailed statement from the...
New Haven Register

Police: Naugatuck police chase leads to gun, drug arrests

NAUGATUCK — Two people were charged after a police chase Friday in which a police vehicle was struck led to the seizure of drugs and a gun, police said. An officer attempted to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart at 1100 New Haven Rd., officials said.
Fox 19

14-year-old driver leads police on chase in Butler County: VIDEO

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time in as many days, a pursuit involving Franklin police ended in a crash. This time, guns were drawn. It began with an attempted traffic stop because a car with three teens inside didn’t have its headlights on, according to acting Franklin Police Chief Brian Pacifico.
WDTV

Harrison County man allegedly leads police on chase while riding motorcycle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man is in custody after police say he led them on a chase while driving a motorcycle. On Tuesday, just after midnight, Francis Gibbins III allegedly ran a red light while driving a motorcycle at the intersection of I-79 exit ramp and Johnson Avenue, according to an officer with the Bridgeport Police Department.
KETV.com

Armed man leads police on four-hour standoff near 47th and Cuming

OMAHA, Neb. — Dozens of Omaha police officers were called to an apartment complex off 47th and Cuming streets when an armed man tried to kick his way into an apartment, police said. He was arrested several hours later. Omaha police have identified that man as Marco Cedillo, 37. Officials...
WIBW

Police chase leads to discovery of methamphetamine in Osage Co.

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase in Osage Co. on Wednesday ended after a K9 found methamphetamine in a Quenemo man’s car. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Daniel W. Jones, 47, of Quenemo, is behind bars after he was involved in a vehicle pursuit near Scranton. According to...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vt. man faces federal charges connected to 2017 overdose death

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Londonderry man pleaded not guilty to two federal federal drug charges, following a nearly four year investigation. Timothy Slade, 29, was arrested Thursday on charges of distribution of heroin and maintaining a drug-involved premises. In July 2017, police found the body of Keith Johnson, 22, of Londonderry in his North Main Street home, near another home associated with Slade.
WCAX

Police investigate Church Street hammer attack

A South Burlington group called Weed Warriors is battling invasive species by the root through environmental-friendly ways. Fire crews in the Northeast Kingdom were busy fighting flames Wednesday afternoon. Police investigate roll-over crash at Leddy Park. Updated: 1 hours ago. We have new video for you of a roll-over crash...

Comments / 0

Community Policy