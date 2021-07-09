Cancel
Business

Edible Oils installs cooking oils line as part of £24m spend

By Rod Addy contact
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdible Oils Limited (EOL) has installed a production line for cooking oils at its Erith site in Greater London as part of a £24m planned investment programme. Capable of producing 35,000 litres per hour, the line, which will be fully operational this month, is set to increase overall production capacity at the site by 50%.

