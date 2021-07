Willow Smith is a total rock star and her latest performances are further proof of that. In celebration of her new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, the 20-year-old singer gave a full concert on Facebook Live on Friday. In addition to performing her new song "Grow" with Avril Lavigne, she also threw it back to 2010 as she sang her debut single "Whip My Hair," which she released when she was only 9. "When I made 'Whip My Hair' I didn't really know that it was an important thing because I was just expressing my joy and I was just expressing myself," she said in the video.