Eminem’s Shady Records last week announced that it had signed “Atlanta’s next great storyteller”, who, in case you wondered, is the rapper Grip. The announcement came via Eminem’s manager and Shady Records President Paul Rosenberg, who said: “Grip is the type of artist that brings you into his world and expresses himself through a complete composed body of work. If true album artists in this era are a rare breed – then Grip is a unicorn! We’re excited for him to join the Shady Records family”.