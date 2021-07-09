Cancel
Billie Eilish Releases New Single And Music Video ‘NDA’ From Forthcoming Album ‘Happier Than Ever’

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has shared the official music video and her latest single “NDA.” Taken from her highly anticipated sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever – out worldwide on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope Records – the track teases a darker side to her forthcoming full-length, and comes with a hair-raising, self-directed music video.

