NH man arrested following police chase

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway after a man wanted in both New Hampshire and Vermont led police on a chase Thursday afternoon. Several law enforcement agencies were part of an extensive surveillance operation trying to arrest Hunter Ramsay, 26, of Jefferson, New Hampshire. We’re told he was wanted for violation of his conditions of probation in New Hampshire and for burglary in Vermont and that he had previously made threats against law enforcement.