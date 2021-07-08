Cancel
Public Safety

Stopping the Abuse and Exploitation of Seniors and Endangered Adults

wbaa.org
 14 days ago

The abuse and exploitation of seniors and endangered adults is a particularly underreported crime, for a number of reasons. A nonprofit in Indiana is working to raise awareness about these cases and represent people in need, as part of a project called Legal Assistance for Victimized Adults, or LAVA. Today...

