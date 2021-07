The Minnesota Food Truck Festivals are rolling back into town after a yearlong pandemic hiatus. First up is the St. Paul Food Truck Festival on July 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and it's bigger than ever. Fifty food trucks — 16 of them new to the festival — are pulling into Union Depot's Lot D. Then, on Aug. 21, head to downtown Anoka from noon to 10 p.m. for food, craft beer and spiked seltzers and entertainment. New bites this year come from Taste the Real Nawlins, Paella Depot, Que Tal Street Eats, Bad Rooster and Nashville Coop. "It's time to discover new foods and flavors, so why not bring 50 kitchens into one place at one time?" said Jess Jenkins, event co-organizer. "Our festivals are composed of local, Minnesota-made small businesses, all of which are grateful to be serving shared experiences again." Find more information at uptownfoodtruckfestival.com.