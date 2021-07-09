Cancel
Running With Dogs in Minnesota; Did Pandemic Ruin Your Pooch?

By Roy Koenig
One of the joys I find while being out on trails is coming across a wide variety of pooches. I frequently take a break from jogging to say "Hi" and grab a picture. During the pandemic that became a more touchy subject. Frankly, I rarely if ever stopped to pet a dog during the spring/summer of 2020. People many times were giving a wide berth to folks they met on the trail. There was also uncertainties about passing coronavirus to pets.

