Loki Skewers the Absolute Worst Avengers: Infinity War Plot Twist

By Kaila Hale-Stern
 9 days ago
Amongst the delights to be had with the multiple Lokis of Loki episode 5, “Journey Into Mystery,” Richard E. Grant delivers a standout performance as “Classic Loki.” Dressed in a perfect replica costume of Jack Kirby’s ’60s-era comics Loki, the Loki played by Grant is older, wiser, and has seen some things in his time. He’s also an accomplished sorcerer who fully mastered the power of illusion. As he explains, he used this ability in order to change the fate that awaited Loki at Thanos’s hands in Avengers: Infinity War. Classic Loki sent a double in his place so convincing that even Thanos was fooled.

New York City, NY
