Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Shot Daytona Beach police officer awake and speaking, congressman says

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 9 days ago

The Daytona Beach police officer who was shot last month in the head is awake and speaking, according to U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz.

Waltz, who represents the state’s 6th congressional district including Daytona Beach, posted to his Twitter account late Thursday that he had spoken with Daytona Beach Police Department Chief Jakari Young who told him officer Jason Raynor was speaking and opening his eyes.

“His mother felt comfortable leaving the hospital for the first time in weeks. Nothing short of a miracle!” according to the post.

Raynor was shot on June 23 at an apartment complex at 133 Kingston Ave., off of State Road 430 just west of the Halifax River in Daytona Beach.

Raynor was last reported in critical condition. Daytona Beach Police Jakari Young ripped Waltz for divulging the information about Raynor’s updated condition. Waltz apologized and deleted the previous tweet.

Othal Wallace, the suspect in the shooting, fled to Georgia where he was captured on June 26 hiding in a treehouse near Atlanta on a property associated with a Black nationalist paramilitary organization called the No F-ing Around Coalition, or the NFAC, according to Young.

Wallace, 29, was transported back to Florida and booked into the Volusia County Jail. He was charged this week with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Since the shooting, the police department has organized a fundraising effort with “Daytona Strong, Raynor Strong” yard signs given out for a $20 donation.

All proceeds will go to Raynor and his family, the police department stated.

Comments / 1

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
State
Georgia State
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#State Road#Nfac#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Hurricane Fact Check: Was DeSantis right about lethal carbon monoxide poisoning after the storm?

As Hurricane Elsa bore down on Florida in early July, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to take caution. His messaging was consistent with each press conference warning of the risks of portable generators and carbon monoxide poisoning. “There have been more deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning over the last four years than there have been for direct impacts in storms in Florida, and we’ve ...

Comments / 1

Community Policy