Shot Daytona Beach police officer awake and speaking, congressman says

The Daytona Beach police officer who was shot last month in the head is awake and speaking, according to U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz.

Waltz, who represents the state’s 6th congressional district including Daytona Beach, posted to his Twitter account late Thursday that he had spoken with Daytona Beach Police Department Chief Jakari Young who told him officer Jason Raynor was speaking and opening his eyes.

“His mother felt comfortable leaving the hospital for the first time in weeks. Nothing short of a miracle!” according to the post.

Raynor was shot on June 23 at an apartment complex at 133 Kingston Ave., off of State Road 430 just west of the Halifax River in Daytona Beach.

Raynor was last reported in critical condition. Daytona Beach Police Jakari Young ripped Waltz for divulging the information about Raynor’s updated condition. Waltz apologized and deleted the previous tweet.

Othal Wallace, the suspect in the shooting, fled to Georgia where he was captured on June 26 hiding in a treehouse near Atlanta on a property associated with a Black nationalist paramilitary organization called the No F-ing Around Coalition, or the NFAC, according to Young.

Wallace, 29, was transported back to Florida and booked into the Volusia County Jail. He was charged this week with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Since the shooting, the police department has organized a fundraising effort with “Daytona Strong, Raynor Strong” yard signs given out for a $20 donation.

All proceeds will go to Raynor and his family, the police department stated.