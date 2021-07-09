Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Where Wilson lands on list of most important Eagles

NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the next three weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 20 most important Eagles for the 2021 season. The Eagles didn’t make a big splash this offseason, spending a lot of money or a premium draft pick on the linebacker position, but they still improved.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Jacoby Stevens
Person
Logan Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Eagle Eye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLUSA Today

Ranking the quarterbacks in the NFC East

A lot has changed for the NFC East in 2021 as it pertains to the quarterbacks in the division. In 2020, there was Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, Carson Wentz for the Philadelphia Eagles and Dwayne Haskins for the Washington Football Team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLUSA Today

Eagles land high on a CBS Sports list of the NFL's most underrated teams ahead of 2021 season

2020 record: 4-11-1 Projected win total: O/U 7. How can a team that just won the Super Bowl a few years ago already be one of the NFL’s most underrated teams? Feast your eyes on the Eagles’ 2020 season, when organizational dysfunction and a historic regression from a former MVP candidate resulted in a total overhaul of both the team’s staff and QB spot. It’s back to square one in Philadelphia, where first-time head coach Nick Sirianni has been tasked with injecting creative energy into a plan that quickly went stale under Doug Pederson. Almost no one, from a national perspective, seems to be buying the possibility of the ex-Colts coordinator surprising out of the gate, with young Jalen Hurts under center. But couple the fresh staff with Hurts’ mobility, a healthier offensive line, a new No. 1 wideout in DeVonta Smith and some decent veterans on “D,” and a late challenge for the always-open NFC East title isn’t nearly as crazy as it sounds.
NFLFingerLakes1

Buffalo Bills reportedly close to signing TE Zach Ertz and CB Steve Nelson

Rumor has it that the Bills are looking to sign tight end Zach Ertz and cornerback Steve Nelson in an effort to strengthen their roster. The 2020 NFL season was the Bills’ best season so far in the 21st century. They won the AFC East last year, thus ending the Patriots’ 11-year dominance. Oddsmakers expect them to do the same in 2021, with the NFL Vegas odds on the Bills winning the divisional title being somewhere around -133.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker already waived by 49ers

Nathan Gerry (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Image pool) It’s sometimes funny to watch Philadelphia Eagles fans argue about how much more they know than general managers sometimes. It’s even more hilarious that some of them think they can coach because they can play Madden, but that doesn’t mean that an NFL team’s brass can’t get it wrong on occasion.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

The Eagles are lying to themselves about Jalen Hurts

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his first 4 games at the end of the 2020 season. After Carson Wentz absolutely imploded, Hurts stepped in and provided a spark, but moving forward the Eagles have to be honest with themselves about what type of Quarterback Hurts will be. Can Hurts continue with his current play style? This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Adam Schefter Continues To Mention 1 Team For Deshaun Watson

Grumblings of a potential Deshaun Watson to the Eagles trade have been circulating the NFL for months now. And at the forefront of those conversations is ESPN league insider Adam Schefter. During an appearance with ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday, Schefter once again brought up the possibility of the Texans...
NFLYardbarker

Should the Eagles go all-in on Xavien Howard?

During the heart of 2017’s Training Camp, Howie Roseman did something that shocked many. Out of the blue, he traded WR Jordan Matthews for a young cornerback in Ronald Darby. This would go on to be crucial, with Patrick Robinson able to move back inside where he he’d later thrive. If we fast forward to 2021, the team could be poised to make a similar move.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia’s worst offseason move

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The Eagles signed three players during the opening week of free agency. Andrew Adams is a depth safety/special teamer who joined on the cheap. OK. Anthony Harris is a starting-caliber player at a major position of need who also has familiarity with the new defensive staff. Great. But Joe Flacco? Why? Sure, the Eagles need a backup for Jalen Hurts, but based on Flacco’s level of play since Lamar Jackson took his job, there’s little difference between him and the other veteran backups who were still on the market weeks later. Heck, even Nick Mullens, whom the Eagles signed in late June, would have been a fine No. 2 for a team that should only be concerned with the long term. Flacco’s skill set is so contrary to Hurts’, which makes the eagerness to sign him all the more confusing. — Bo Wulf. [BLG Note: The Athletic previously wrote about the Eagles’ best offseason move.]
chatsports.com

Eagles News: Where Brandon Graham falls in NFL edge rusher rankings

14. Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles. Graham is one player whose sack totals at the end of his career won’t do justice to how disruptive he was as a pass-rusher. Since 2014, Graham ranks tied for 16th at the position in total sacks, but only Khalil Mack, Cameron Jordan and Von Miller have recorded more pressures than Graham has (445). Pair that with a league-high 88 tackles for loss or no gain against the run over that same span and you have one of the most well-rounded edge defenders in the game.
NFLNBC Sports

Where do Eagles' defensive backs rank among NFC East?

Eagles: 4-11-1 This season, the division is up for grabs yet again. We’re ranking the division by position group. So far we have looked at:. 1. Giants: James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan, Xavier McKinney. All of a sudden, the Giants’ secondary is loaded...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles debate table: Why not just keep Zach Ertz?

It’s funny how things change in the NFL so quickly. Heading into the 2020 NFL season, there were plenty of professional football pundits who still believed that Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce were the top three tight ends in the game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles fans must watch this Jalen Hurts hype video

It seems like it’s been forever since the Philadelphia Eagles walked off of Lincoln Financial Field and tried to convince us that they had inserted Nate Sudfeld into the lineup of a game that they had a real chance of winning because they wanted to get him some snaps. At the time of this story being written and published, Philly is less than ten days from beginning their next training camp, and this team looks a lot different than they did back in January.

Comments / 0

Community Policy