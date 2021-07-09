Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Fourth of July Boost in Philadelphia Region Shows Tourists Are Back

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
The local economy received a major boost from visitors during the Fourth of July weekend as tourism continues to make a comeback following the easing of the pandemic, according to a staff report from CBS3 Philly.

Many tourists decided to spend Independence Day in America’s birthplace as the economy slowly rebuilds and recovers in the wake of the deadly virus.

“It’s a beautiful city,” said Luis McGoldrick from south Florida, who visited the region with his wife, Krista. “The history, the buildings so far, we’re very impressed.”

But more importantly for the many small businesses who are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, visitors were not here just to sightsee but also to spend.

“Tourists are flush with cash,” said Visit Philadelphia CEO Jeff Gustavo. “They want to go and have a great experience. They want to go out and travel again and their wallets are full.”

“Every city has different challenges, but for Philadelphia, because we’re accessible, we’re affordable, we have great experiences from Valley Forge to Bucks County to right here in the historic district,” he added.

Read more about the boost in tourism at CBS3 Philly.

