Factbox: England v Italy: Head-to-head record and key stats

By Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Ukraine v England - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - July 3, 2021 England players pose for a team group photo before the match Pool via REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Factbox on the European Championship final between England and Italy on Sunday:

When: July 11, 8 p.m. (1900 GMT)

Where: Wembley Stadium, London (capacity: 90,000, attendance capped at 60,000)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 27

England wins: 8

Draws: 8

Italy wins: 11

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

2018 England 1-1 Italy International friendly

2015 Italy 1-1 England International friendly

2014 England 1-2 Italy World Cup

2012 England 2-1 Italy International friendly

2012 England 0-0 Italy European Championship (Italy won quarter-final 4-2 on penalties)

PENALTY SHOOTOUT RECORD

England: Nine shootouts - W3, L6

Italy: 12 shootouts - W5, L7

KEY STATS

* This is Italy's 10th major final (six World Cups, four Euros), with only Germany (14) having played in more among European nations.

* This will be England's first ever appearance in a Euro final and their first in the final of a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup -- the longest gap (55 years) between major finals (World Cup or Euros) for any European nation.

* Italy have never lost against England at a major tournament (W3 D1). The Azzurri won 1-0 at Euro 1980, 2-1 at both the 1990 and 2014 World Cups and won 4-2 on penalties at Euro 2012 after a goalless draw.

* Italy are unbeaten in their last 33 matches in all competitions (W27 D6), scoring 86 goals and conceding 10 during the run. This is their longest unbeaten stretch of matches.

* England have won 15 of their last 17 matches at Wembley (D1 L1), scoring 46 goals and conceding five in that run. They are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions (W11 D1).

* No team has won two penalty shootouts at the same Euro tournament.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

