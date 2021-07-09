United Airlines to add more flights in anticipation of higher holiday travel

Cancel
July 9 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) said on Friday it would add nearly 150 flights to cities in the United States, Central America and the Caribbean, as it prepares for a surge in passengers who want to travel during the winter holidays.

Airlines are adding flights and hiring additional staff in preparation for a jump in demand as economies open up and vaccination coverage improves.

United said it had flown five times as many passengers during the fourth of July travel period than it did last year. The U.S. carrier expects the trend to remain for the rest of the year.

Smaller rival Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) said on Thursday it would resume all international flights, including routes to some Central American and Caribbean destinations, from Orlando.

Shares of United, which last month unveiled its largest-ever order for Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus SE (AIR.PA) jets, were up 1.6% premarket.

Related
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

United Airlines Passenger Carrying Large Wad of Cash Causes Emergency Landing

A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Denver after a passenger seen carrying what appeared to be a large wad of cash caused a disturbance on board. The United flight 2649 from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was forced to land at Denver Airport on Monday night because of an unruly passenger.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What United’s Fleet Could Look Like In 10 Years

United Airlines spent 2020 getting through the crisis. As the demand environment improves and the airline can fly more customers to more places, it is looking to the future. If all goes according to plan, United Airlines will have one interesting fleet come 2031. Here’s what the carrier’s fleet could look like in ten years.
Hawaii StateThegardenisland.com

Air cargo company that ditched plane off Hawaii is grounded

A cargo airline whose plane ditched into the ocean off Hawaii has been grounded after investigators looked into the company’s safety practices before the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it will bar Rhoades Aviation of Honolulu from flying or doing maintenance inspections until it meets FAA regulations.
Hawaii StateThrillist

You Can Get $99 Flights to Hawaii on Alaska Airlines Right Now

Airlines have been hooking it up as of late. First, JetBlue rolled out its Real Deal experience to celebrate New York's reopening with cheap flights and a rotating schedule of weekly deals. And now, Alaska Airlines has got its own flight deal that gets you $99 one-way fares to Hawaii. If you're on the West Coast, at least.
Aerospace & Defenseexecutivetraveller.com

American Airlines suspends Sydney flights

American Airlines will drop its long-standing flights between Los Angeles and Sydney from the end of August until at least the end of October. The move effectively sees the Qantas partner airline pull out of Australian skies, given that LAX-Sydney was American's only route 'down under'. American Airlines has recently...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Dominican Republic Summons JetBlue Over Flight Delays

The Dominican Republic has summoned representatives of JetBlue to discuss concerns over the mistreatment of passengers and delays to the carrier’s operations. Marte Piantini, President of the Junta de Aviacíon Civil (JAC) of the Dominican Republic, is concerned about recent reports of passenger mistreatment and delays on JetBlue flights. The...
Hawaii Statesimpleflying.com

FAA Grounds Transair Following Hawaii Ocean Ditching

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded the Hawaiian cargo airline Transair. While it comes after one of its aircraft was forced to ditch in the ocean near Honolulu’s International Airport, the FAA told Simple Flying that the action was unrelated to the ongoing investigation into the accident. After an...
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

Travel Roars Back: American Airlines Cancels Flight Attendants' Leaves, To Hire 800 More

American Airlines has started calling back flight attendants on extended leave of absences as demand for air travel has surged again. In a memo sent to flight attendants Thursday afternoon, vice president of flight service at American, Brady Byrnes, said “increasing customer demand and new routes starting later this year mean we need more flight attendants to operate the airline,” The Hill reported.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Sticks With Sydney

For any international airline, flying into Australia these days is a tough business. While some airlines have cut their losses, suspending or axing flights to Australia, others have kept flying. Delta Air Lines is one of the stayers. Nearly a year and a half into the travel downturn, Delta continues to fly to Australia every day.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Is The SkyTeam Alliance?

SkyTeam is one of the world’s three major airline alliances, and the youngest in terms of its launch date. This grouping consists of 19 full members, whose fleets give the alliance a total of more than 3,000 aircraft at its disposal. These carriers serve an extensive range of destinations worldwide, with strong connectivity between their networks. Let’s take a look at the history of the SkyTeam alliance, and what makes this grouping tick.
Aerospace & Defenseflyertalk.com

American Airlines Cancels Extended Leave to Deal with Recovery

After American Airlines cut part of their July 2021 schedule, the carrier is recalling all flight attendants on extended leave to help with the recovery. Around 3,300 employees will return to the airline, with another 800 expected to be hired by March 2022. American Airlines is recalling all 3,300 flight...

