Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

How TikTok became the emerging brand of the year at The Drum Awards for Marketing

By Awards Analyst
The Drum
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok won the ‘Emerging brand of the year’ title at The Drum Awards for Marketing 2021. Here, the TikTok reveal the factors behind their success…. TikTok wanted to shift from being simply ‘known’ to being ‘understood and loved’ and, ultimately, to become the most relevant and loved entertainment and culture platform. The primary objective of this campaign was to increase brand likability and relevance amongst 18-35 audience and close the gap in barriers to trial in Europe.

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#Marketing Campaign#Marketing Strategy#Ad Age#Sea Shanty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
RecipesFast Company

How Brandon ‘Sad Papi’ Skier became TikTok’s chillest cook

There’s often a frenetic energy to video clips across social media. Born of the need to capture instantly a viewer’s attention before they swipe or click, many content creators default to ubiquitous jump cuts and high-octane deliveries. Consider cook Brandon Skier the antidote. Fittingly known online as “Sad Papi,” Skier’s...
Beauty & FashionComplex

How Gallery Dept. Became One of Hip-Hop’s Favorite Brands

Musicians using merch to help promote their albums is nothing new in 2021. In fact, it’s more shocking if it doesn’t happen these days. Some artists do it better than others (we’re looking at you Travis Scott). But the merch is always a bit more memorable when it feels authentic to a particular artist and not just an album cover slapped on a Gildan blank.
EconomyThe Drum

The Drum releases edited presentation of the Awards for Marketing's 40 award-winning campaigns

The Drum Awards for Marketing ceremony last week was the perfect platform to showcase some of the best thinking and most innovative marketing strategies from the past year. rAnd for those that missed the hybrid event, The Drum has launched an edited video of the event to give readers an insight into how the 40 featured campaigns were made - a valuable resource for marketers looking to learn from these winners.
EconomyThe Drum

Sign up for free to attend tonight's The Drum Marketing Awards

Following the success of last night's Chip Shop Awards, The Drum's first hybrid online and in-person event in over a year, here's your cordial reminder for tonight's Drum Marketing Awards. The award show will reward the brands and marketing teams that really understand their consumers, who focus on outcomes instead...
Businessmartechseries.com

Galton Voysey Wins Leading Brand Developer of the Year at HKMOL Awards 2021

Galton Voysey, the leading developer of direct-to-consumer microbrands, is delighted to announce it has been named Leading Brand Developer of the Year, at Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Leaders Awards Ceremony (HKMOL) 2021. The prestigious award recognises Galton Voysey’s position as a leader in brand development, while acknowledging their highly innovative direct-to-consumer approach.
EconomyInman.com

PLAN: A 1-year marketing calendar for brand new agents

New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.
EconomyThe Drum

Watch The Drum Awards for Marketing and find out all about our winners

The Drum Awards for Marketing ceremony last week served as the perfect backdrop to reunite a live audience – a first since the pandemic began. It was an afternoon filled with accolades and real-life chit-chat as the hybrid event united people across continents, online and in person. The show was...
Entertainmentcreativeboom.com

MullenLowe NOVA Awards is back for its 10th year, celebrating emerging creative talent

It's been a decade of partnership between MullenLowe Group, one of the world's leading creative agencies, and the acclaimed art, design and performance college. It was designed to support emerging talent, creative excellence, and innovation while the Awards celebrate some of the most exceptional work from across the college. The winning work often reflects much of what's happening globally – from the aftermath of recessions and massive cultural shifts to climate change and unexpected pandemics. The last year, in particular, has been an extraordinary era for creativity.
Behind Viral VideosAmadhia

How Dismiss Yourself Became a Hub for Internet Weirdness

In 2017, a 19-year-old who goes by the name sticki created a YouTube account called “dismiss yourself.” He built it on a whim—he wanted a way to archive rare, genre-shattering oddities from across the internet. The only guiding theme was chaos: Find a treasure trove of radiant weirdness, and post it—everything from the 8-hour soundtrack to the 2007 game Sploder to 100 gecs’ hyperkinetic Square Garden and even a bootleg Boards of Canada tape. “I used to listen to music with friends on the livestreaming site rabb.it, and there was a lot of stuff that wasn’t uploaded anywhere,” the Bay Area teen explains. “So I used the page as a dumping ground.” The operation was so low-key; he didn’t even tell anyone he knew. But suddenly, during the early days of COVID-19, a feverish community began to form around the channel and the bizarrely entrancing records he posted. In a matter of months, the page’s view count leapt from nearly zero—where it had been for three years—to hundreds of thousands.
Behind Viral VideosAdWeek

How Brands Are Grappling With TikTok’s Comment Section

Sisters Niki and Ritika Shamdasani founded Sani, an Indian and South-Asian inspired fashion line, in 2017. The brand’s TikTok, which has over 120,000 followers and 2.9 million likes across its videos, has attracted a strong community on the app. When consumers want to ask questions, offer feedback or let the founders know when something about their brand needs to change, they head to the comment section.
MusicThe Drum

Ad of the Day: Virgin Media celebrates the connective power of music

Virgin Media has launched the second installment of its ‘Faster Brings us Closer’ campaign, which centers on how two generations come together over a mutual love of music, with the help of superfast broadband. The integrated campaign has been created by Adam&EveDDB, and will run for four months across multiple...
Food & DrinksThe Drum

Mike's Hard Lemonade Co.: Refreshingly Obvious by FCB Inferno

Mike’s Hard Seltzer has teamed with creative network FCB to launch a new tagline and advertising campaign, ‘Refreshingly Obvious’, designed to establish the brand and differentiate this new product in the UK. The campaign was created by FCB New York in collaboration with FCB Inferno. The films are directed by...
Behind Viral Videoswegotthiscovered.com

How to Stitch on TikTok

In 2020 TikTok implemented a new tool that allows users to collaborate with each other’s clips calling it a Stitch. The Stitch tool, as the name suggests, allows users to tag on their own video around an upload by another user to add or react to their content. The Stitch...
EntertainmentThe Drum

Relive The Drum Chip Shop Awards and see all the winning work

The Drum Chip Shop Awards, which celebrates bold creativity, took a hybrid approach last week when it hosted people in-person and online at newly launched event space The Labs. For those who didn’t manage along to the show virtually or in person, fear not – the edited digital version is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy