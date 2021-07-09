Cancel
Stillwater, OK

Matt Damon Explains How He Prepared to Play a Trump Supporter in ‘Stillwater’

Matt Donnelly
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Matt Damon went deep into red state identity politics to build his character in Tom McCarthy’s Cannes premiere “Stillwater.”. To portray Oklahoma oil rig worker Bill Baker — a father who sacrifices everything to help free his daughter from a French prison, after she is convicted of murdering her roommate while studying abroad —— Damon spent an “absolutely critical” time doing research in the state, he said at a Friday press conference for the film.

Variety

Variety

