Canton, GA

Uncle Jack’s On Canton St. Private Summer Wine Dinner

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat an amazing evening I had with friends over at Uncle Jack’s on Canton St.in Roswell, Ga! Executive Chef Dylan Temple, General Mgr Eddie Elrod and Chef De Cuisine Payton White curated a private wine tasting and phenomenal five course meal for an intimate crowd. Most guests that I chatted with were already huge fans of Chef Dylan cuisine, so everyone was excited to see what he was going to cook up! I will admit that I am not much of a drinker but I did enjoy the Rose Reception wine, it was smooth and taste really good.

