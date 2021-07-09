Learn How to Play Guitar Online in 2021

This 1939 Gibson guitar made in Kalamazoo is a beauty, and may be the ticket to stardom for a Youngstown, Ohio musician who plays his grandfather's old six-string. "The Rain Song" from Houses of the Holy is Led Zeppelin's only ballad. Robert Plant considers it his one of his best vocal performances. The story is that George Harrison inspired the song when he told John Bonham that the trouble with Led Zeppelin was that they didn't do any ballads. The song means many things to many people. Hearing his grandfather play "The Rain Song" instilled a love of music in Maximillian Terranova that lasts to this day. He is still connected to his grandfather through this beautiful Gibson Kalamazoo guitar.