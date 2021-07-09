Learn How to Play Guitar Online in 2021
There was some good news in 2020, at least if you’re a fan of the guitar. While we were all deprived of human contact for a year, cultural trends suggested that playing guitar might be the next best thing. And there’s more than one way to learn guitar online—whether it’s from an app or online lessons. According to Rolling Stone, Guitar Center’s online sales “more than doubled” in 2020, and by January of this year, Sweetwater was selling “a thousand guitars every day.” Last fall, Guitar World reported that Fender had sold “more guitars in 2020 than any other year in its history.”acousticguitar.com
