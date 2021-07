It’s been well over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US, and so many of us hastily shifted to working from home. The quarantines of 2020 upended our lives, but now that we have vaccines developed (and widely distributed), infection rates of the novel coronavirus are plummeting. Many of us are now easing our way back into the “old normal:” masks are being left behind in cars; in-person gatherings are starting up; large-scale events like concerts are coming back. Perhaps most notably, offices across the country are reopening and setting return dates for their personnel. Yet amid all this positive news, one question tugs at many people’s sides: “What if there are parts of the ‘old normal’ I don’t want back?”