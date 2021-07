The Blanco 14U baseball team finished second, behind the Northwest Team, at the Directors Tournament held last month in Austin. They were undefeated at and won the 2021 Pony South Zone Sectional Championship Tournament. That tournament was held on June 19-20 in San Marcos. The team will be playing in Youngsville, Louisiana, July 27-31, in the Pony South Zone Championship Tournament. Pictured front row, from left, are: Coach Juan Vargas, Estevan Vargas, Adrian Chalico, Junior Chalico, Logan Gilbert, Cruz Acosta and Gibson Arnold. Back row, from left, are: Holden Burt, Talen Myers, Isaiah Mancha, Coach Jesse Chalico, an tournament representative, Cody Waltrip, Diego Soto and Coach Juan Soto.