Sam Hubbard Impacting the Lives of Many Through His Foundation

By Nicole Zembrodt
Posted by 
 9 days ago
Sam Hubbard has made an impact on the field for the Bengals during his first three seasons in the NFL.

Entering year four, he’s looking to continue to do so—both on and off the field

Hubbard launched the Sam Hubbard Foundation to combat hunger by providing vulnerable children and families with education, medical, and athletic resources.

The Cincinnati native knows the importance of giving back to his hometown and is excited to use his platform to do so.

Hubbard’s foundation hosted their first event of the year on Thursday night.

The defensive lineman teamed up with the NFL Alumni Cincinnati Chapter, which is led by former kicking great Jim Breech, to host a Fowling (football and bowling combined) Tournament in Cincinnati.

“The state of Ohio and the sport of football have done so much for my family, and now I’m using that platform to give back to the very same communities that lifted me to where I am today,” Hubbard said in a statement.

Fans, supporters, and Bengals’ alumni players participated in a night of fun playing in the tournament.

Proceeds from the Fowling Tournament will go towards Hubbard’s Youth Football Camp on July 19 to teach kids the fundamentals of football and character.

Hubbard will be joined by some of the area’s top high school and college coaches. They'll offer lectures, skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment.

The camp will host boys and girls, grades one to eight at Hubbard’s alma mater, Cincinnati’s Archbishop Moeller High School.

The veteran has fully embraced a leadership role both within the community and locker room. Hubbard has been an advocate for Cincinnati and the Bengals.

He could receive a contract extension at some point this offseason after getting off to a quality start to his NFL career.

Watch a few clips and check out some photos from Thursday night below.

