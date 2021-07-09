Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

One Real Estate Acquires 222-Unit Lotus Village Apartments in North Austin

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, TEXAS — An affiliate of Miami-based One Real Estate Investment has acquired Lotus Village, a 222-unit apartment community in North Austin. Built in 2012, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with hardwood floors, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Communal amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, business center, picnic area and a pet play area. Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing through LoanCore on behalf of the buyer. The seller was undisclosed.

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Real Estate
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Real Estate Acquires#Lotus Village#Berkadia#Loancore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy