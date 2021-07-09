‘Different challenges’ for Red Bull at Silverstone
Red Bull will be faced with different challenges at Silverstone during next weekend’s British Grand Prix, according to team principal Christian Horner. Five straight victories have seen Red Bull take control of the constructors’ championship, with Max Verstappen winning four of those — and the last three in a row — to also lead the drivers’ standings. After a dominant display from Red Bull in the two races in Austria, Horner says the different circuit and Sprint qualifying at Silverstone will test the team in another way.racer.com
