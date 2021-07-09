Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

‘Different challenges’ for Red Bull at Silverstone

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Bull will be faced with different challenges at Silverstone during next weekend’s British Grand Prix, according to team principal Christian Horner. Five straight victories have seen Red Bull take control of the constructors’ championship, with Max Verstappen winning four of those — and the last three in a row — to also lead the drivers’ standings. After a dominant display from Red Bull in the two races in Austria, Horner says the different circuit and Sprint qualifying at Silverstone will test the team in another way.

racer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Christian Horner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Austria#British#Sprint#Mercedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsSkySports

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collide in big British GP flashpoint with Red Bull out of the race

The Red Bull driver was given the all-clear and released on Sunday night. Hamilton had continued in the race, which was stopped and then restarted, but was found to have been mainly at fault by stewards for the clash, with a 10-second penalty imposed ahead of the Briton's first pit stop. He dropped to fifth but raced back to win the race, passing long-time race leader Charles Leclerc with two laps to go.
MotorsportsJalopnik

Max Verstappen Wins First-Ever Formula One Sprint Race

This weekend saw Formula One’s first attempt at a sprint race in place of a traditional qualifying session. After an incredible start from second place, Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing managed to win the race by almost two seconds, which means he’ll start Sunday’s feature Grand Prix from pole position.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash

Hamilton and Verstappen clashed at Copse corner on the opening lap at Silverstone as they fought for the lead - with the Red Bull driver being pitched hard into the barrier. Although the race stewards ruled that Hamilton was to blame for the incident and handed him a 10-second time penalty, a furious Marko believes a tougher sanction is justified.
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton MUST hit back against Max Verstappen at Silverstone to end Red Bull domination, Lando Norris earned respect of F1's elite and on-track penalties have gone too far... EIGHT THINGS WE LEARNED FROM THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix won't go down as a classic race but it could be remembered as a significant event in the 2021 Formula One season. Max Verstappen once again dominated around the Red Bull Ring, winning at the venue for the second weekend running and for the fourth time in the last five grands prix to build a massive 32-point gap over Lewis Hamilton in the world championship.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

Hamilton and Verstappen had been battling hard for the lead in the opening stages of the Silverstone race, having gone to wheel to wheel for the first half of the lap. On the blast down to Copse, Hamilton had managed to get a run on his Red Bull rival, and, after briefly jinking to the left, he went for the inside as he drew alongside the Dutchman. But Verstappen held his ground and, as he turned through the right hander, he was tagged by Hamilton's left front wheel.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident

Leclerc had the best view of the opening lap crash at Silverstone, as he was running right behind the lead Red Bull and Mercedes cars. And while he thinks Hamilton had a bit more room to play with at the apex of the corner to avoid contact, the Ferrari driver believes that Verstappen was aggressive with his turn in.
Motorsportsracer.com

Alfa Romeo name to remain in F1 with Sauber extension

Alfa Romeo will remain the team name of Sauber for the foreseeable future after the signing of a multi-year extension that includes “yearly assessments” of the partnership. Sauber was renamed Alfa Romeo in 2018 and in its first season the team gave Charles Leclerc his Formula 1 debut before boasting...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Hamilton: Silverstone F1 upgrades not enough to close gap to Red Bull

After a difficult outing at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend left Hamilton trailing Max Verstappen by 32 points in the drivers’ standings, the world champion is in no doubt about the tough situation he faces. And while Mercedes is set to bring some developments for the Silverstone race in...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

Verstappen was spun into the barriers at Copse Corner on the opening lap of the race after clashing with title rival Hamilton. The pair had already battled hard for several corners, before Hamilton got a run on Verstappen on the blast down to Copse and drafted alongside the Red Bull on the entry to the corner.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

A Red Bull fit for Bissouma's boots?

It was with a sceptical eye that many a Brighton & Hove Albion follower awoke on July 6 as the Seagulls unveiled Zambian international midfielder Enock Mwepu as their first signing of the Summer transfer window. At a swift glance, one would be forgiven for unhesitatingly assuming the end of...
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

Updated: Red Bull Hardline Returns for 2021

After a break in 2020, Red Bull Hardline is back for 2021. Spectators will be unable to attend this year, but the event will be returning from 24-25 July. We have updated with the riders set to take part in a few weeks. Rider List:. Charlie Hatton. Kaos Seagrave. Brendan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy