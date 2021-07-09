Mexico president says video of brother taking cash part of smear campaign
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday a video published the day before showing his brother receiving cash from a political operator was part of an ongoing campaign by his adversaries to discredit him.
“My conscience is clear,” Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference, noting that it was up to the relevant authorities to investigate whether any wrongdoing had occurred.
