Ryan Kent may be the perfect winger for Leeds United

Ever since Marcelo Bielsa took over at Leeds in the summer of 2018, their recruitment has been pretty much on the money. His first addition was Patrick Bamford from Chelsea, who has been an inspiration in their maiden season back in the Premier League. Raphinha, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch have helped establish them in the top flight, while even Rodrigo - who initially looked like a major misstep - hit some serious form towards the tail-end of last season.