'American Horror Stories' trailer: 'Fear takes new form' in 'AHS' spinoff series

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
Billie Lourd plays Liv Whitley in the "American Horror Story" spinoff series "American Horror Stories." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of the new anthology series American Horror Stories.

The network shared a trailer for the American Horror Story spinoff series Thursday featuring Billie Lourd, Paris Jackson, Danny Trejo and Matt Bomer.

In the preview, "fear takes new form" in the shape of a violence-inducing film, an evil Santa Claus (Trejo), a horned demon and a killer wearing a pig mask.

The show will also feature Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, John Caroll Lynch, Dyllon Burnside, Naomi Grossman, Charles Melton, Kevin McHale and other stars, series creator Ryan Murphy announced Wednesday.

Lourd, Bomer, Grossman and Lynch previously had roles in Murphy's American Horror Story.

Murphy announced McHale, Melton, Burnside and Greetham's casting alongside a photo of the actors in June.

American Horror Stories will have a two-episode premiere July 15 on FX on Hulu, with subsequent episodes to stream Thursdays.

