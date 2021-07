Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A high-visibility dog safety vest will protect your pup whenever they head outdoors. Keeping your dog safe is your responsibility as a dog owner. Even if you're careful while allowing your pup to roam off-leash, accidents can and do happen, especially during night walks or while you're hunting with your pup, or they're accompanying you to the job site. A reflective dog vest alerts others that your dog is there. Be a friend to man's best friend and suit him up in a neon yellow or safety orange vest.