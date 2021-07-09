Blane Klemek: Chipmunks are having a heyday this summer

Bird lovers are incredibly passionate about every aspect of the lives of birds. With thousands of species to learn about, and potentially hundreds of bird species in any given region, bird lovers can enjoy watching or feeding birds of every feather right in their own backyard. If you have bird lovers in your life, you might wonder what gift you can buy that they don’t already have. Whether you’re shopping for Christmas gifts for bird lovers or looking for a birthday gift for a bird-attracting gardener, we’ve put together a list of unique gifts for bird lovers. Choose from bird guides, hummingbird feeders, handmade bird nests, or a number of other fabulous gifts that are sure to please any bird enthusiast.