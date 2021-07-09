Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Blane Klemek: Chipmunks are having a heyday this summer

By Editorials
DL-Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been working in my day job from home since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. While I’m very grateful for being able to work from home, a side benefit that I hadn’t considered in the beginning was getting to know my wild “neighbors” just a tad better.

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Squirrels#Northland Outdoors#The Mammals Of Minnesota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalstelegram.com

Reflections: Something squirrely about our bird feeder

Tuesday morning was busy. I was trying to concentrate on editing press releases, cropping photos and reviewing public safety logs. I had too much to do for a war of wills, especially one I was going to lose. I blame a Facebook post from last week. It had nothing to...
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Best Bird Feeders: Stands and Poles for Cardinals, Hummingbirds and More

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says more than 45 million people bird watch, either at home or in the field. One of the simplest ways to do that is to install unique bird feeders. The best bird feeders are designed to bring a wide variety of birds to your yard and ensure ample bird watching with minimal fuss.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Minnesota Outdoors: Enjoying familiar, affable chipmunks in the backyard

I’ve been working in my day job from home since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. While I’m very grateful for being able to work from home, a side benefit that I hadn’t considered in the beginning was getting to know my wild “neighbors” just a tad better. Indeed, from migrant songbirds returning to court and nest; to periodic visits of black bears; to gray squirrels, deer, and chipmunks; and all the various waterfowl on Assawa Lake, my morning and afternoon backyard breaks have provided me gifts that keep on giving.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Having fun around animals safely this summer

MINOT, N.D. – Every year North Dakota sees a spike in zoonotic diseases in the summer months. Those are diseases that can transmit between humans and animals. The Roosevelt Park Zoo takes several precautions to ensure the visitors and the animals in their care have a healthy and fun time.
AnimalsBemidji Pioneer

BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Northern mockingbirds have impressive vocal cords

While we get to enjoy members of the avian family Mimidae here in Minnesota -- such as the gray catbird and brown thrasher -- the champion mimic of the family, the northern mockingbird, doesn’t include Minnesota as its breeding range (although Iowa and southern Wisconsin host this special bird). As...
AnimalsPosted by
Simplemost

How To Attract Cardinals To Your Yard

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. One of the best ways to appreciate the great outdoors is to set up...
Animalscambridgeday.com

Big enough to be mistaken for a hummingbird, the Nessus Sphinx moth starts as a giant worm

Big enough to be mistaken for a hummingbird, the Nessus Sphinx moth starts as a giant worm. While walking along the Minuteman Bike Path recently, I saw out of the corner of my eye what I thought was a large wasp darting among bushes. Looking more closely, I saw it was a hummingbird – and as I watched still longer and got a better view, I realized I was not observing a hummingbird at all, but rather a Nessus Sphinx moth, a large daytime moth that looks and acts like a hummingbird. The moth has propellerlike wings and proportions similar to those of a hummingbird. It also has a short, birdlike tail.
AnimalsPress Democrat

Ways to give hummingbirds a little summer help

With a drought encompassing western states and shorter bloom periods for many wildland plants because of stress from a lack of rainfall, garden plants that cater to birds like hummingbirds are taking on greater importance. Many people like to put hummingbird feeders in their yards or balconies and delight in...
Animalskentlive.news

Mystery as 5,000 homing pigeons vanish into thin air

Pigeon fanciers are trying to work out how around 5,000 birds have disappeared into a “Bermuda triangle” in a single race in what is being called one of the worst days ever for the sport. A race from Peterborough to the North East saw 9,000 pigeons taking part in what...
Chicopee, MAWWLP 22News

Bird Feeder Update: Remove hummingbird feeders now included in advisory

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife has updated the their advisory to include removing hummingbird feeders after a mysterious illness is killing songbirds in the mid-Atlantic. The original advisory posted on MassWildlife’s website Wednesday stated it was okay to leave hummingbird feeders up. As of Friday,...
AnimalsMuskogee Daily Phoenix

B.C. hawk-eagle encounter remains a mystery

In the late spring of 2017, a nestling Red-tailed Hawk made the news in the nest of Bald Eagles. The nest, both parents, three nestling eaglets, and originally two Red-tailed Hawklets at a known eagle’s nest in Sidney, British Columbia, Canada, was the subject of interest at Shoal Harbor Migratory Bird Sanctuary on Vancouver Island.
Fargo, NDDL-Online

Fargo zoo welcomes 3 newborn red pandas

FARGO — It was love at first sight for Pepper, the Chinese red panda at the Red River Zoo in Fargo. Her paramour, Bo, was shy but over time their relationship blossomed. Three months later Pepper gave birth to two healthy cubs on Sunday, July 11. “It is really based...
Animalsmymodernmet.com

Photographer Captures Rare Image of a Crow Taking an Ant Bath

Photographer Tony Austin has been enthralled with photography since he was gifted an Instamatic 126 in 1963. But nothing quite prepared him for what was about to happen at the end of a recent nature walk. While Austin was ready to pack up, having not witnessed anything of interest, a murder of crows landed in his path. His decision to lay down and photograph them would have a huge reward, as he ended up documenting a rare sight—a crow taking an ant bath.
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

The 14 Best Gifts for Bird Lovers

Bird lovers are incredibly passionate about every aspect of the lives of birds. With thousands of species to learn about, and potentially hundreds of bird species in any given region, bird lovers can enjoy watching or feeding birds of every feather right in their own backyard. If you have bird lovers in your life, you might wonder what gift you can buy that they don’t already have. Whether you’re shopping for Christmas gifts for bird lovers or looking for a birthday gift for a bird-attracting gardener, we’ve put together a list of unique gifts for bird lovers. Choose from bird guides, hummingbird feeders, handmade bird nests, or a number of other fabulous gifts that are sure to please any bird enthusiast.
EntertainmentTribune-Star

The Off Season: ‘Sometimes a rare music’

It is uncharacteristically quiet this morning, yet my window is open and only a light breeze is moving the dark green leaves of the yellow poplar just outside. I have heard no birdsong today, just the persistent and loud chatter of a Carolina wren that has taken possession of a back deck spider plant.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

5 Stylish Bird Feeder Poles To Add Charm to Your Lawn or Garden

Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A bird feeder pole is a necessary element if you plan on inviting some critters to your property. Bird watchers have many options when it comes to their method of attracting wildlife to their lawn. In addition to the type of wild bird seed you'll be sharing from a bird feeding station, you'll have other situations to consider, such as how to squirrel-proof the area and keep the raccoons away. Different birds are going to enjoy a variety of bird seed diets.
AnimalsPosted by
FIRST For Women

Keep Skunks Out of Your Backyard With Something You Usually Throw Away

Skunks roaming our backyards can be a real headache during the warmer months. We’ve all heard stories about getting sprayed by one and it does not sound fun. The awful stench is nearly impossible to get off your clothes and skin (yuck!). Luckily, there’s a quick and cheap solution to get rid of skunks with something we usually toss in the trash: citrus peels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy