Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit Lakes, MN

Brad Laabs: Use ice and coolers to keep fish, bait preserved in hot weather

By Editorials
DL-Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater temps around the Fourth of July had climbed to over 80 degrees on area lakes. That is as warm as I can ever remember, especially for this time of the year. The rain of Tuesday and the cold front of Wednesday helped bring water temps back down to a (still high) upper 70 degrees. Due to the high water temps, water in live wells and bait wells will not hold as much oxygen for fish or minnows. It can help keep fish fresh by either putting a block of ice, or frozen water jug in the live well. Some anglers will put their catch in a cooler with ice also when the weather and water temps get like they are now.

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Detroit Lakes, MN
Lifestyle
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Baits#Northland Outdoors#Brad Laabs Guide Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy