Brad Laabs: Use ice and coolers to keep fish, bait preserved in hot weather

Water temps around the Fourth of July had climbed to over 80 degrees on area lakes. That is as warm as I can ever remember, especially for this time of the year. The rain of Tuesday and the cold front of Wednesday helped bring water temps back down to a (still high) upper 70 degrees. Due to the high water temps, water in live wells and bait wells will not hold as much oxygen for fish or minnows. It can help keep fish fresh by either putting a block of ice, or frozen water jug in the live well. Some anglers will put their catch in a cooler with ice also when the weather and water temps get like they are now.