Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rookie relief pitcher hits grand slam off Max Scherzer with family in attendance

By Jordan Cohn
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago

You can’t make this stuff up. Daniel Camarena, a 28-year-old rookie relief pitcher for the Padres, hit a grand slam for his first career hit, and it came off none other than Max Scherzer.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Stephen Piscotty
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relief Pitcher#The Washington Nationals#Mlb Com#Ab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

A Trade for Max Scherzer Could Make The Astros Unstoppable

The Houston Astros currently have the third-best record in the American League at 56-38. They boast the best offense in baseball but have several big holes on their pitching staff. One of them would be filled by acquiring a legit ace like Max Scherzer. In fact, a move like that could make Houston unstoppable.
MLBchatsports.com

Rumor: Astros showing interest in Max Scherzer trade

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. In a recent turn of events, the Houston Astros are exploring a trade for a starting pitcher, and it is no other than Max Scherzer. The eight-time All-Star is coming off his fourth start in an All-Star Game, while being the ace for the Washington Nationals.
MLBYardbarker

Max Scherzer has funny quote about Shohei Ohtani’s hitting ability

Max Scherzer will start opposite Shohei Ohtani in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, but only one of the two pitchers will also be batting leadoff for his team. Hint: It’s not Scherzer. Ohtani made history this year by becoming the first player to be named an All-Star as...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees potential trade target: Max Scherzer

New York Yankees, Max Scherzer, Johan Santana, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Roy Halladay, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Gerrit Cole. There are great pitchers — Johan Santana arrived onto the scene, absolutely dominated over a short stretch of time, then was claimed by Father Time and Uncle Injury, fading from the league. There are Hall of Fame pitchers — Roy Halladay won a Cy Young in both the AL and NL, anchoring bad Blue Jays teams and excellent Phillies teams before the aging curve took its toll. And then there are unicorns.
MLBwmleader.com

Rookie reliever’s grand slam leads Padres to comeback win

SAN DIEGO — Welcome home to Slam Diego, Daniel Camarena. The rookie reliever hit a stunning grand slam off Washington ace Max Scherzer and his hometown San Diego Padres overcame an eight-run deficit, finally beating the Nationals 9-8 Thursday night on Trent Grisham’s RBI single in the ninth inning. The...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Max Scherzer, Nationals square off vs. Yu Darvish, Padres

Thursday night in San Diego will be special. "Honestly, you don't see many pitching matchups like this one," Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Wednesday while looking forward to the next day's contest against the visiting Washington Nationals. Three-time Cy Young Award winner and seven-time All-Star Max Scherzer will take the...
MLBFOX Sports

Mike Trout, Chris Sale and Max Scherzer bear watching in MLB's second half

Major League Baseball resumes play today — after the All-Star break was elongated when the Red Sox's and Yankees’ scheduled Thursday game was postponed because of multiple COVID-19 cases. Let’s examine the players and teams that will wield the largest influence down the stretch. Here are 10 storylines to watch...
MLBSacramento Bee

Scherzer expected to start for Washington against San Diego

San Diego Padres (54-40, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-48, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-7, 3.02 ERA, .94 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.66 ERA, .88 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -107, Padres -109; over/under is 8...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals walk off on San Diego Padres on Alcides Escobar single in 9th, 8-7

Max Scherzer took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning, having given up just three hits to that point, all three in back-to-back-to-back at-bats in the top of the fourth inning, where Manny Machado and Tommy Pham singled and scored on an Eric Hosmer home run. Scherzer held it there until the top of the seventh, when Jurickson Profar tied it up with one swing, and in the eighth, Machado hit a two-run shot off reliever Daniel Hudson to put the visiting Padres up, 6-4.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Pulled in brutal fourth inning

Scherzer pitched 3.2 innings in Thursday's 9-8 loss to San Diego, allowing seven runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision. Washington staked Scherzer to an 8-0 lead after the top of the fourth, but the ace went on to allow seven runs in the bottom of the inning, including serving up a grand slam to pitcher Daniel Camarena, and he was removed with two outs. The outing follows a stretch of no more than two runs permitted in 11 straight starts and the ace heads into the All-Star break with a 7-4 record, 2.66 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 134:22 K:BB.

Comments / 0

Community Policy