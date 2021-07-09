Rookie relief pitcher hits grand slam off Max Scherzer with family in attendance

New York Yankees, Max Scherzer, Johan Santana, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Roy Halladay, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Gerrit Cole. There are great pitchers — Johan Santana arrived onto the scene, absolutely dominated over a short stretch of time, then was claimed by Father Time and Uncle Injury, fading from the league. There are Hall of Fame pitchers — Roy Halladay won a Cy Young in both the AL and NL, anchoring bad Blue Jays teams and excellent Phillies teams before the aging curve took its toll. And then there are unicorns.
