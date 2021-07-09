‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Will Bring Back More Directors from ‘The Mandalorian’
The Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney+ this Christmas and it’s bringing with it some notable directing alumni from The Mandalorian. We already knew that Robert Rodriguez would be executive producing the series and helming several episodes himself, but now the actor under Boba Fett’s helmet and armor, Temuera Morrison, has dropped the news that a few other directors will be returning to help film the bounty hunter’s adventures.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0