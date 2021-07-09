‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Will Bring Back More Directors from ‘The Mandalorian’

The Book of Boba Fett is about to premiere on Disney + and it has already been known who will form the pool of directors on this occasion. After the success of The Mandalorian, the series of Star Wars on Disney+ they look more than good. In fact, some of the elements that were used in the aforementioned will seek to be repeated in the following ones. As a formula, there were characteristics of such a show that made success come an easy way. This is why the production company seeks to conserve material, techniques, resources and personnel. The next production, The Book of Boba Fett, you will witness it.